EUR/USD is holding a few pips above 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of the December rally, as the greenback remains the strongest in thin holiday trading. GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Going nowhere in a hurry amid dull holiday trading action - December 26, 2019
- GBP/USD: buyers waiting for an upside breakout - December 26, 2019
- British Pound Weakens Vs Euro, Dollar Into Christmas And Holiday Trade – Where Next For GBP/EUR, GBP/USD Exchange Rates? - December 26, 2019