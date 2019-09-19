EUR/USD has drifted back to around 1.1050 as markets digest European talk of fiscal stimulus and as the fallout from the Fed’s hawkish cut on Wednesday. GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, marginally …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Consolidates After BOE Keeps Rates on Hold - September 19, 2019
- EUR/USD loses upside traction beyond 1.1070 - September 19, 2019
- EUR/JPY Analysis: tests support cluster at 119.05 - September 19, 2019