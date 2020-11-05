The GBP/USD is rising sharply on Thursday but failed so far to break above Wednesday’s high. Cable remains volatile in a wide range, supported by a decline of the US dollar across the board and is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3100 ahead of FOMC decision - November 5, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is refreshing session tops around 1.3070 - November 5, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro Rallies As Biden Edges Ahead - November 5, 2020