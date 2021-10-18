GBP/USD contains above 1.3750 amid USD weakness, Bailey’s comment

GBP/USD attempts to push higher on the first trading day of the week. US Dollar Index trades below 94.00 on improved risk sentiment. Hawkish BOE, Brexit headlines, and general risk-on mood influence …
