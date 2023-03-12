Uptrend scenario An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,2147, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,2269. Downtrend scenario The downtrend may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD could move towards the 1,2269 level - March 12, 2023
- Pairs in Focus This Week – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/JPY, USD/CHF - March 12, 2023
- FX Weekly — EUR/USD and 14 currency pair levels and targets - March 12, 2023