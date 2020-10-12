GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Moves Higher At The Start Of The Week

GBP/USD managed to settle above 1.3000 and tries to continue its upside move as traders are optimistic that EU and UK will be able to negotiate a Brexit deal. Reports indicate that EU and Britain are …
