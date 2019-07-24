The fact that the US dollar index is pushing against resistance supports the case for some upside potential in GBP/USD. Also, EUR/USD is nearing critical support, and by correlation, Sterling might …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Pound Recovers as Johnson Takes Office - July 24, 2019
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Hovering Near 2-Year Low - July 24, 2019
- EUR/USD under pressure while GBP/USD holds steady and USD/JPY rallies - July 24, 2019