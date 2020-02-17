GBP/USD was lifted higher last week after testing its 100-day moving average … it was responsible for a bulk of the weekly gain in DXY. As a result, EUR/GBP declined to a fresh yearly low and is on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Recovery Rally Blocked at 1.3050 Resistance - February 17, 2020
- EUR/USD outlook: Limited consolidation is expected to precede fresh bearish extension - February 17, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Consolidates Near 33-Month Low - February 17, 2020