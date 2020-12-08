GBP/USD has managed to settle above 1.3350 after a very volatile trading session on Monday while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. Yesterday, the U.S. Dollar Index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Traders Remain Focused On Brexit News - December 8, 2020
- EUR/USD bull flag pattern in wave 4 in strong uptrend - December 8, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics; focus remains on ECB - December 8, 2020