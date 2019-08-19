In that context, last week’s recovery was quite impressive. Even more so considering that the dollar gained and the drop in EUR/USD brought the pair not all that far from its yearly low. GBP/USD has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: bears remain in play while 20DMA caps recovery - August 19, 2019
- GBP/USD DailyForecast – Sterling Pulls Back From Resistance - August 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Area Inflation Falls Short - August 19, 2019