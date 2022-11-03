GBP/USD moved below the 1.1200 level after BoE raised the interest rate by 75 basis points. As a result, the rate was raised from 2.25% to 3%, in line with the analyst consensus. Importantly, one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GBP/USD Drops Below 1.1200 As BoE Prepares For A Long Recession - November 3, 2022
- The dollar’s blistering rally is almost over as support from US economic outperformance is fading, Societe Generale says - November 3, 2022
- EUR/USD ticks up to levels near 0.9800 as the US dollar eases - November 3, 2022