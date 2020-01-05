EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation. GBP/USD extends its drop …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk-off to keep capping the upside - January 5, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish case firmer once below 1.3050 - January 5, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Falls Into a Range Near Trendline Support - January 4, 2020