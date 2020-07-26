EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit’s PMIs missed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar to remain out of the market’s favour - July 26, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit jitters cap the bullish potential - July 26, 2020
- EUR/USD analysis: Consolidates near 1.1620 - July 26, 2020