The British pound fluctuated on Monday, waiting for the FOMC. The 1.36 level underneath is major support, and if we can break down below that level, then it is likely that we could go looking towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is at risk of falling below August low at 1.1664 and exposing 1.16 – TDS - September 23, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Pierces Major Uptrend Line - September 23, 2021
- EUR/USD targets the 1.1664 August low – Commerzbank - September 23, 2021