GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar. Greyscale floods …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish as long as above the 1.2630 price zone - June 7, 2020
- EUR/USD: Technical Outlook - June 7, 2020
- Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bullish, More Stimulus Planned - June 6, 2020