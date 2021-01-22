GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls not ready to give up

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January’s preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden’s speech and covid figures are eyed.
