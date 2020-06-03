The GBP/USD pair continued scaling higher for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday and cracked through 100-day SMA barrier during the Asian session. Growing optimism about the global economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Seems poised to retest 200-DMA around mid-1.2600s - June 3, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls Want More - June 2, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit jitters could put a halt to Pound’s rally - June 2, 2020