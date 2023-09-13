The GBP/USD exchange rate plunged on Wednesday after the relatively weak UK GDP data. Sterling is now hovering near its lowest level since June this year. It was trading at 1.2442, which was ~5.30% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD forecast: signal as UK GDP slips ahead of US inflation data - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD now faces further consolidation – UOB - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD: The threat of capitulation can drag the pair closer to parity – SocGen - September 13, 2023