GBP/USD resumed its rise and hit new 2020 high above 1.33. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. End-of-week flows also boost sterling. The USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Abe’s resignation spurred risk-off - August 30, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling runs despite Brexit chaos - August 30, 2020
- EUR/USD retreats to 1.1900 area, clings to large daily gains - August 30, 2020