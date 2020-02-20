GBP/USD Forecast: Turns bearish again amid no-deal Brexit fears, UK retail sales eyed for fresh impetus

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. The ECB …
