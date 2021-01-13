GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, just shy of the 2021 peak. The dollar is retreating alongside falling bond yields while the pound holds onto gains related to the BOE’s reluctance to set negative rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GBP/USD outlook: Bulls pressure key 1.37 barrier but risk of stall exists - January 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Likely to Find Value Hunters - January 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Signal as Deutsche, and JP Morgan Change Tune on USD - January 13, 2021