The American dollar has advanced slowly but steadily throughout the past week, ending it with gains against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair closed Friday at 1.1079, in spite US data released at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Pound to test 1.28170 support; resistance at 1.28910 and 1.29345 - October 27, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: Risk aversion plays against the shared currency - October 27, 2019
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Uptrend to Likely Resume Once Correction Ends - October 27, 2019