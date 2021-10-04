GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers keep their eye on 1.3600

The EUR/USD pair ended September trading at its lowest in over a year, around the 1.1600 threshold. The pair consolidated losses on Friday to finish the week trading at levels last seen in July 2020.
