GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.2590-85 as it struggles to defend the weekly gain during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair remains below the 100-bar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears eye 1.2570 support and BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings - September 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates above the 1,940 mark amid the US holiday - September 3, 2023
- EUR/USD: US holiday to restrict Euro moves, further downside hinges on 1.0750 break and ECB’s Lagarde - September 3, 2023