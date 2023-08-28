GBP/USD picks up bids to print mild gains at the lowest levels since early June, up 0.10% intraday near 1.2585 amid the initial hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable recovery looks to regain 1.2600 on hawkish BoE bias - August 27, 2023
- USD/CHF retraces from a multi-week high, holds above 0.8840, eyes on Swiss CPI/ US NFP - August 27, 2023
- EUR/USD grinds near 1.0800 as ECB, Fed policymakers defend hawkish moves, eyes on US inflation, NFP - August 27, 2023