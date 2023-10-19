The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band, below mid-1.2100s during the Asian session. Spot prices flirt with the lower end of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends its downside above the 1.2100 mark amid the risk-off mood - October 19, 2023
- NZD/USD touches fresh 2023 trough, around 0.5825 area as traders look to Fed’s Powell - October 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable below mid-1.0500s amid bullish USD - October 18, 2023