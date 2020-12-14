GBP/USD Price Analysis: Probes the week-start gap-up as Brexit optimism fades below 200-HMA

Early price indications see GBP/USD bulls coming back to the table following weekend news of further Brexit talks. US dollar under pressure within downside stricture capped in a 50% mean reversion.
