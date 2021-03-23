GBP/USD drops to the day’s low of 1.3846, down 0.12% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, t Given the pair’s failures to cross the key hurdle, backed by downbeat MACD, GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains offered around 1.3850 ahead of UK jobs, BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD drops to the day’s low of 1.3846, down 0.12% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, t Given the pair’s failures to cross the key hurdle, backed by downbeat MACD, GBP/USD is …