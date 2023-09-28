GBP/USD remains under selling pressure around 1.2133, bouncing off the lowest since March 17 of 1.2110. The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with the oversold RSI condition. The key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance - September 28, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains under selling pressure, the key contention is seen at 1.2100 - September 28, 2023
- USD/CHF stands tall near multi-month peak, above 0.9200 mark on bullish USD - September 28, 2023