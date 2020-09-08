GBP/USD risk reversals: Bearish bias strongest in 7 weeks

EUR/USD’s daily chart MACD shows bearish momentum is gathering pace. A more profound decline to the daily chart sideways expanding channel support at 1.1752 looks likely as the MACD histogram, an …
