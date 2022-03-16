GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, above mid-1.3000s amid weaker USD

A combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to regain positive traction on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined the safe-haven USD. BoE rate hike bets underpinned …
