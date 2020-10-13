GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Benefit of the Dollar’s Weakness

The GBPUSD has broken the 1.3000 level due to the USD weakness, while the EUR/GBP fell below 0.9100 without approaching the 0.9000 pivot area. To get below that, we’ll likely need a headline deal in …
