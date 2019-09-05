EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD turns flat below 1.1050 as USD sell-off ends on upbeat US data - September 5, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily highs, trading above 1.2312 level - September 5, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro retreats to 1.1041 as US Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations - September 5, 2019