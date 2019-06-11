EUR/USD: US-DE yield spread hits 18-month low, will it break above 200-day MA? The narrowing US-German bond yield differentials indicate the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recovers ground lost and moves to 1.1320 - June 11, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Immediate resistance-line stops buyers targeting 100-HMA - June 11, 2019
- Peso surges on US-Mexico deal, dollar gains - June 11, 2019