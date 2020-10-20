Any final announcement of an agreement could lead the pound to close the gap between it and the S&P500 on the charts. As the EUR/USD, AUD/USD, and the NZD/USD all followed this index intermittently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Selling Pressures Continues - October 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Eyes One-Month High, SURE Bonds Garner Huge Demand - October 20, 2020
- European stocks recover after shaky start; caution reigns before U.S. elections - October 20, 2020