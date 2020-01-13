GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weekly chart indicates buyer exhaustion

EUR/USD: Buyers struggle to hold onto recovery from 50-day SMA Having bounced off 50-day SMA on Friday, EUR/USD pulls back to 1.1117 during the Asian session on Monday. With this, sellers concentrate …
