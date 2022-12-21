In case the U.S. Dollar Index settles below the 104 level, it will head towards the support at 103.60. EUR/USD remains stuck in the range between the support at 1.0600 and the resistance at 1.0660.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Tests Support At 1.2100 - December 21, 2022
- Indian aquaculture technology platform Aquaconnect secures USD 15 million in latest funding round - December 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Sit In Same Area - December 21, 2022