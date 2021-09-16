The GBP/USD broke below 1.3800 and tumbled to 1.3763, reaching the lowest level since September 9. It remains near the lows, under pressure, amid a rally of the greenback across the board. Economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD tumbles to one-week lows under 1.3800 as the US dollar strengthens - September 16, 2021
- EUR/USD loses the grip further, sinks to 3-week lows near 1.1750 - September 16, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Too low, too fast? Oversold conditions and Goldilocks data could trigger a rally - September 16, 2021