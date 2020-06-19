GBP/USD: Ugly coronavirus stats to worsen sterling health

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall …
