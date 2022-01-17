GBP/USD: UK politics is in the driving seat, BoE in focus also

GBP/USD will depend on politics in the coming days as PM Johnson’s leadership is in question. Brexit will be moving back to the fore, Northern Ireland protocol are still set to prove challenging. BoE …
