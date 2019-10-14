EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Showing Positive Signs Above 1.1000 - October 14, 2019
- GBP/USD under pressure as Brexit optimism losing luster - October 14, 2019
- AUD to remain low against USD despite narrowing rate differential – Westpac - October 13, 2019