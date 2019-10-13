EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points. GBP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
GBP/USD’s rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points. GBP …