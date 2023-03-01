The Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate rallied on Wednesday, as German inflation data prompted renewed rate hike bets amongst EUR investors. At the time of writing, EUR/USD traded at around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- German Inflation Prompts ECB Rate Hike Bets, Euro US Dollar Rate Rallies - March 1, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above 1.0804 comes the YTD high - March 1, 2023
- EUR/USD to enjoy further gains toward 1.07, potentially 1.08 – Scotiabank - March 1, 2023