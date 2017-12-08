Germany October trade balance +EUR 18.9 bn vs +EUR 21.9 bn expected

But when compared to prior months, it’s well within what it should be though the number can be a bit volatile. EUR/USD is near session lows on the day, now down to 1.1750 as Brexit talks hit the wires and USD strength is still prevailing across the board.
