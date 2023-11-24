The gold price increased slightly in the quiet trading session on Thursday as the US dollar declined during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Fails to Hold $2,000; EUR/USD Rises on Improved Economic Sentiment - November 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Moves below 1.0900, next support at nine-day EMA - November 24, 2023
- EUR/USD gains ground above 1.0900 on the stronger Eurozone PMI, US PMI data looms - November 23, 2023