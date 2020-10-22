The XAU bulls march towards the next significant resistance at $1920, the confluence of the SMA5 four-hour and SMA100 15-minutes. A break above the latter would expose the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Doors still ajar for $1934 while XAU/USD holds onto $1909 – Confluence Detector - October 22, 2020
- EUR/AUD Is Set To Move Higher As Inflation And Interest Rate Differentials Favor Strength - October 22, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looking for an excuse to go higher - October 22, 2020