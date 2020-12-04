Gold has been extending its gains amid hopes for a larger fiscal stimulus deal from Congress. The initial boost came from a bipartisan offer of $908 billion early in the week. The devastating …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD path of least resistance is up after US jobs miss – Confluence Detector - December 4, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.2090 In Sight - December 4, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD likely to maintain bullish trend - December 4, 2020