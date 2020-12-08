Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) remain well supported on Tuesday with bulls buying an earlier dip towards $1860 and pushing the precious metal back higher to around $1870. XAU/USD currently trades with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Vs Euro: Trending Lower - December 8, 2020
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: At fresh eight-month lows, next target near 19.60 - December 8, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prices firmly supported above $1860 despite positive vaccine updates - December 8, 2020