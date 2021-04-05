“I’m a little bit more optimistic about Q2, but gold is not going to find its traction until the latter part of the year.” EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sees no big catalyst to the upside – TDS
“I’m a little bit more optimistic about Q2, but gold is not going to find its traction until the latter part of the year.” EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia …