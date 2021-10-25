XAU/USD is closing in on $1800. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, gold eyes symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. Focus is on Monday’s close, as above $1793 the yellow metal would target …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to race higher towards $1900 on a close above $1793 - October 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Turns south after facing rejection at 200-SMA on 4H chart - October 25, 2021
- EUR/CHF: 1.0643/23 to hold the downside, negative bias below 1.0790 – Commerzbank - October 25, 2021